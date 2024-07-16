Finally! Amazon Prime Day launches almost 40% OFF the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Prime Day phone deals are officially here, including this impressive discount on our favorite foldable phone with a stylus. Step aside, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Amazon has cut nearly 40% off the last-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB version), marking a great deal on an otherwise pricey phone. That's a discount of more than $750 for a super-powered folding phone with beautiful displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, and great compatibility with the Samsung S Pen. Plus, this configuration has double the storage of the base-level 256GB model.

To be sure, you can find a bunch of great Prime Day phone deals, but if you're looking for one of the many foldable phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't a bad way to go.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB): $1,919.99 $1,159.99 at Amazon for Prime Day The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is almost 40% off for Prime Day, bringing its price down by a whopping $760. With this phone, you can expect quick performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the 120Hz AMOLED displays, along with great battery life and 512GB of storage.

✅Recommended if: you want a high-performing foldable phone with excellent battery life; having a phone that can be folded to a completely flat position is a selling point for you; you need something with wide compatibility for third-party accessories.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a more affordable foldable phone option; you prefer a folding phone with almost no display crease.

Although it's surely destined to be replaced by the upcoming Z Fold 6 (out July 24th), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains a great foldable phone, and you can't go wrong with nearly 40% off the upgraded 512GB storage version. This phone has two 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED displays and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display, all of them with 120Hz refresh rates. It also works great with the Samsung S Pen, and it has a wide array of compatibility options with other third-party accessories.

In addition, buyers like the phone's IPX8 water resistance, its top-tier battery life, and its redesigned flex-hinge that lets you fold it flat. And at $760 off the normal price for Prime Day, this high-priced phone looks a little more doable for the average buyer.