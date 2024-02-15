The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are picking up the February 2024 security update

What you need to know

Samsung recently released the February 2024 security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the United States, and now it's spreading the love to Europe.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 update carries the firmware version F731BXXS1BXBE, and for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it's firmware version F946BXXS1BXBE, as per SamMobile. That said, the February patch is all about minor bug fixes and security boosts—no One UI 6.1 action this time.

The latest updates tackle 72 security issues from the last software version. Additionally, Samsung is rolling out an update that adds a saturation slider to the Galaxy S24 series, fixing recent complaints about washed-out screens.

Samsung's current update might not bring anything flashy, but something more interesting is coming. Samsung is gearing up to drop One UI 6.1 for older devices, packing fresh AI features and improvements for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and other eligible models.

This might be the final round before the highly anticipated One UI 6.1 party for your some of your favorite foldable phones from Samsung.

If your Galaxy device is ready to pick up the February security patch, don't snooze on the update. Security threats move quickly. Stay updated, dodge those attacks, and keep your device in the safe zone.

If your device hasn't pinged you about the update yet, take matters into your own hands. Head over to Settings, hit up Software update, and tap the Download and Install button.