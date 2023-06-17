Leaked Fairphone 5 renders showcase a modern design

What you need to know

Renders of the Fairphone 5 renders show up online, revealing its design.

The design looks more modern than its predecessor, thanks to the new display.

We might see a fresh blue hue colorway of the Fairphone 5 this year.

The first renders of Fairphone's next smartphone have been leaked, indicating an impending launch and revealing some notable design differences.

Android Authority got its first hands on the images, revealing a more modern design for the Fairphone 5 when compared to its predecessors. The Fairphone 5 is seemingly ditching the water drop notch in favor of a centered punch hole cutout to host the selfie snapper, matching a more up-to-date look similar to the likes of the best budget phones available today.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The new Fairphone 5 renders further reveal a flat display and more rounded corners than the previous iteration, making it look like an iPhone 8 or an iPhone SE (2nd-gen). Aside from that, the rear looks much identical to the Fairphone 4 (released two years ago) with its unique triangular camera island incorporating dual cameras next to a ToF sensor.

The other tiny details regarding design change include shifted placements of the SIM and microSD slots, notes the AA report. This time, we might see new color options for the Fairphone 5, including the traditional black variant. There is a new light blue colorway alongside a transparent back option.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Android Authority says these new renders were obtained from Fairphone itself through a reliable source. It means the showcased phone could soon be true to life, and it also means we have similarities to what Fairphones are conventionally known for.

The company sets its sights higher than the rest of the industry to make a sustainable phone for the average consumer. It appears the company is sticking to its roots to surely make the Fairphone 5 thoroughly sustainable and upgradeable, to say the least.

It is said to feature a replaceable battery, and replacing other parts during any kind of repair in the future could be hassle-free as the Fairphone 5 won't feature any adhesive, notes AA.

Aside from the showcased renders, nothing concrete has been revealed when it comes to the specifications of the alleged Fairphone 5. Based on the official-looking renders, it is safe to assume the device launch could be sooner than later.

Meanwhile, Fairphone recently had a new product release. It launched new pair of modular headphones in May that feature ANC and an easily replaceable design. Dubbed Fairbuds XL, they retail for €249.