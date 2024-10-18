Leaked Galaxy A36 renders suggest Samsung's making old-school new again

What you need to know

A batch of alleged Galaxy S36 5G renderings surfaced and suggested the device could grab a Galaxy Note 10-like camera array change.

The front of the A36 5G mirrors its predecessor (the A35 5G) as rumors claim it will arrive at 6.6 inches again with "thin bezels."

Rumors add the device is facing an "imminent" launch in India, but a launch in the U.S. is unknown.

Whispers about Samsung's next A-series budget phone entry surface with a change that'll give you flashbacks.

In conjunction with X tipster OnLeaks, Giznext posted some alleged information regarding the upcoming Galaxy A36 5G. The device's leaked renderings show it could continue to feature smooth, flat sides with rounded corners and a "relatively thin" body. However, the most significant change concerns its rear panel. According to the rumors, the Galaxy A36 5G could see the return of an old-school camera array.

The renderings show the device could sport a triple vertical camera array inside a raised, bordered housing. It seemed familiar to us and users on X, who stated the design is reminiscent of the 2019 Galaxy Note 10.

While the images suggest three cameras, the details of the sensors are unknown.

(Image credit: Giznext)

The front of the device seems relatively similar to its soon-to-be predecessor. The publication claims the Galaxy A36 5G will feature a flat 6.6-inch, 120Hz fresh rate display with "thin bezels." However, while the display's chin isn't too large, it does catch your attention. A centered punch-hole selfie camera rounds out its relatively tame front appearance.

Other specifications are still speculative; however, the post states the A36 5G could feature an Adreno 610 GPU. Moreover, Samsung could power the phone with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The latter debuted late in 2023, built on a 4nm process with the promise of "significant" camera performance boosts for midrange phones.

A potential launch date is still in the air — at least for overseas markets. The publication purports that a launch in India is "imminent," but fails to mention the U.S.

The rumored design of the Galaxy A36 5G sticks close to the A35 5G. That device offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with thin bezels and that same (slightly) noticeable chin. This phone also features 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The current rumors suggest a similar trend, at least RAM-wise for the A36 5G.

On the other hand, rumors about its potential launch echo what Samsung did with the A35. After its debut overseas, U.S. consumers had to wait for the device to launch. Samsung ended up dropping the product in the States a month later. With the A36 5G rumored to launch in India "soon," perhaps the Korean OEM will give U.S. folks a later pick-up date again.

The features of a device are always a talking point, but the recent rumors don't touch on that for the Galaxy A36 5G. However, it makes sense to expect some level of Galaxy AI, considering Samsung's newfound R&D focus on it.