DOOGEE unveils the first 5G rugged phone in its S series

DOOGEE unveiled the S200, the first 5G phone in the S series, built to withstand anything life throws at it.

With MIL-STD-810H certification and IP69/IP69K ratings, this phone is ready for water, dust, sand, and drops.

It features a 6.72-inch 120Hz main display and a 1.32-inch rear screen for quick info.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, the S200 promises smooth performance, while Wi-Fi 6 and up to 32GB of RAM ensure easy multitasking.

Rugged smartphone maker DOOGEE has just launched its latest model, the S200. This tough little device isn’t just built to last; it's also the first 5G smartphone in the DOOGEE S lineup.

Like the leading rugged smartphones on the market, the DOOGEE S200 is built to handle harsh conditions. With its tough components and aerospace-grade aluminum body, it’s earned the MIL-STD-810H certification and IP69/IP69K ratings, making it resistant to water, dust, sand, and impacts. This means the phone has been put through rigorous drop tests to prove it can withstand just about anything.

The S200 sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz main display and a handy 1.32-inch rear screen that quietly shows you the time and other quick info. Its rear camera setup includes a 100MP sensor boosted by AI and Morpho Imaging tech, plus a 20MP night vision mode and the ability to shoot 4K video.

Doogee claims this rugged phone can take photos underwater at depths of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters), making it perfect for your aquatic escapades. Plus, with its AI doing all the heavy lifting on the settings, you can just point and shoot and pretend you're a professional photographer.

Armed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, the S200 delivers performance that won’t make you want to throw it against the wall in frustration (though it can probably take that beating since it's a rugged device, after all).

It’s got Wi-Fi 6 for those who need speed and up to 32GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, so multitasking is as easy as pie. Its gigantic 10,100mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and reverse charging, meaning you can keep your phone alive all day.

The S200 is rocking Android 14, so you know it’s got performance, stability, and energy efficiency on lock. It also comes with some privacy features like fingerprint recognition.

The device retails for £260 on Amazon UK, and DOOGEE is currently offering a sweet £70 discount. This deal is expected to make its way to Amazon.com by the end of October. You’ll also be able to snag it from the DOOGEE website and AliExpress.