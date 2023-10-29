Does the OnePlus Open include stylus support? Best answer: No, you can’t use a stylus with the OnePlus open, which is a shame considering the larger, unfolded screen just screams to be written on and navigated with using a handy stylus. But early reviews suggest that the phones operates like a dream when it comes to multitasking, so you might not even miss this.

OnePlus Open operation without a stylus

Because the OnePlus Open foldable phone, the first foldable from the brand, does not support the use of a stylus like with some other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that works with the company’s S Pen, the only input option you have is using your finger and thumb. For most people, when it comes to touchscreen devices, this is the natural way of navigating screens, selecting items, playing games, and more anyway.

For some who hoped to use the OnePlus Open to do things like take notes, however, the absence of stylus support might be disappointing. But since the phone unfolds from its 6.3-inch size to reveal a larger 7.82-inch screen, manipulating with your fingers as you would on a smaller tablet will become easier. Plus, the OnePlus Open isn’t the only foldable that doesn’t support a stylus: the Google Pixel Fold doesn’t either.

Since the phone is thin and light, it’s purportedly easy to manipulate in hand, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 120Hz refresh rate means it’ll be quick and responsive to your finger commands. You can use your finger for drag and drop commands when using things like the split screen mode for multitasking and for doing things like taking photos with the built-in cameras. In compatible apps, you can certainly also take notes and draw using your finger.

So, the OnePlus Open is a solid device for plenty of entertainment and productivity tasks. But if you were hoping for stylus support, unfortunately, you won’t get it. If you want to take notes and find it challenging with your finger, you also have the option of a larger on-screen keyboard.

If you really want stylus support in a foldable phone, go with one of the best foldable phones that do support a stylus, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, both of which work with the Samsung S Pen. Otherwise, you might find you don’t miss it and prefer the traditional phone experience with a twist that you get with the OnePlus Open anyway.