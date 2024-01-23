Does the Galaxy S24 support ray tracing?

Best Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and all of its variations — The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra — do support ray tracing. This will allow users to play some of the most powerful games available on the mobile device with the best visuals possible.

What do we know about the Galaxy S24's ray tracing support?

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 line of phones during Samsung's Unpacked event earlier this week, it was clear from the start that there was a big focus on power. The company is not only looking to deliver one of the most powerful phones on the market but also give owners the chance to play some of the most powerful games should they choose to.

In the U.S. and select other countries — we don't have the full list yet — customers will find that all three models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a special version of Qualcomm's chipset that features slightly overclocked speeds. Elsewhere in the world, all Galaxy S24 models will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor.

Thankfully, all of these chipsets feature ray tracing support, so fans will be able to experience some incredible visuals on their phones whenever they boot up a game that supports it.

What games will support ray tracing on Galaxy S24?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

During Samsung's Unpacked event, the company mentioned four games when they discussed ray tracing and the power that the S24 line will have. These games include:

Racing Master - a game that will feature real-time races, vehicle tuning, and has 100 licensed vehicles in its roster of cars

- a game that will feature real-time races, vehicle tuning, and has 100 licensed vehicles in its roster of cars Night Crows - an MMORPG set in a fantasy 13th-century Europe. Unfortunately, this looks to be exclusive to Korean players as of now.

- an MMORPG set in a fantasy 13th-century Europe. Unfortunately, this looks to be exclusive to Korean players as of now. Arena Breakout - described as a "next-gen immersive tactical FPS" that seems similar to super popular FPS games like Escape from Tarkov, Arena Breakout will allow players to fight against one another and then extract with the loot they win.

- described as a "next-gen immersive tactical FPS" that seems similar to super popular FPS games like Escape from Tarkov, Arena Breakout will allow players to fight against one another and then extract with the loot they win. Diablo Immortal - for fans looking to try out ray tracing on their S24 devices, Diablo Immortal is already out, and fully supports the ability to play with ray tracing.

Samsung did mention that more games with ray-tracing support are set to be released in the future, so it's likely that this list will only continue to grow once the phones begin releasing.

Samsung will release the Galaxy S24 line later this month, with Galaxy S24 pre-order deals already available now.