Travel-friendly MVNO Lycamobile is offering three months of Unlimited for just $15/month

Black Friday may be over, but popular international MVNO carrier Lycamobile has apparently decided to extend their holiday promotion a little bit longer. New customers who sign up for the carrier's Unlimited plan will get their first three months of service for just $15 per month. That's a discount of over 60%, and like all Lycamobile plans, you get to keep your existing number and there are no contracts or hidden fees whatsoever, which means you can cancel at any time.

Lycamobile Unlimited Data: $39/month $15/month for three months New customers who sign up for Lycamobile's Unlimited plan before the end of the year will only have to pay $15 per month for the first three months. Users receive unlimited talk, text, and data, plus free calls and texts to over 100 countries worldwide. There are no credit checks or contracts involved, so you can cancel at any time with zero hassle. Preferred partner (what does this mean?)

Lycamobile isn't our top choice for the best MVNO carrier (that honor belongs to Mint Mobile), but if you're a frequent traveler or you regularly make calls to destinations outside of the United States, it's one of the better options available. The wireless plan included in the deal gets you unlimited talk, text, and data (slowed after 25GB) on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you get unlimited talk and text to over 100 countries worldwide. All of this for just $15 per month? Count us in.

After the first three months are up, the price returns to $39 per month, but again, you can cancel at any time if that doesn't seem worth it to you. Nearly all GSM-compatible Android phones should work on Lycamobile without any issues, but plug in your IMEI number on the carrier's website if you're unsure.