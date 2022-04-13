Today only: get a $500 free Verizon gift card when you bring your own device

Some Verizon deals come and go so quickly that, if you blink, you could miss huge wireless savings and even free gift cards if you aren't constantly vigilant. Case in point: today only (April 13th), the carrier is giving away a free $500 gift card when you bring your own compatible device.

It's one of those Verizon deals that sounds almost too good to be true. All you need to do is activate the device, sign up for an eligible 5G Unlimited plan, and Verizon will send you a $500 virtual gift card within eight weeks. This Verizon e-gift card can be used to purchase new Verizon phones, accessories, or even just to pay off your Verizon cell phone plan.

The promotion is a part of the wireless carrier's BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) program, which offers huge savings and other goodies when you bring a compatible phone to Verizon. As if the $500 Verizon gift card wasn't enough, the carrier is also sweetening the pot by automatically entering participants into a sweepstakes that could get you free tickets to see your favorite performers live in concert.

To get the deal of the day and be entered into the sweepstakes, customers must sign up for the 5G Get More Unlimited plan. This premium plan costs $90/month for a single line and comes with loads of features, such as access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network and 5GB of premium hotspot data, not to mention unlimited talk, text, and standard data.

Verizon deal of the day

If Verizon's plans aren't doing it for you, you can still enjoy access to their widespread coverage and save cash by signing up for an MVNO like Visible. See how the prepaid carrier compares with our Visible vs. Verizon wireless guide.