Get a $200 gift card when you buy a Pixel 6a and join Visible

If you were thinking about switching carriers to save on service, Visible is worth your consideration with a cheap unlimited plan on Verizon's network. Besides the monthly savings, you can save further if you're ready to upgrade your old phone. For new customers that bring their number to Visible, the carrier is offering a $200 virtual gift card when they buy a Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) and keep their service for three months.

Visible's virtual gift cards are available to a wide range of retailers such as Amazon, Lowes, and Uber Eats so there's a good chance you can find a card that works for you. To quality, you'll need to sign up for Visible and port in your number from a compatible carrier. Once you're signed up, you'll need to pay your bill for three months before qualifying for the gift card. You can see the compatible carriers (opens in new tab) for number port ins on Visible's support page.

The Google Pixel 6a, like its pricier siblings, is a great value with plenty of power for just about any app or game you throw at it. As we saw in our Google Pixel 6a review, performance was strong thanks to the same Google Tensor CPU used in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The cameras also deliver some of the best images on any smartphone thanks to Google's image processing software.

Despite the Pixel 6a's strong price-to-performance ratio, some people will still prefer the expanded feature set available with the standard Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Luckily for these people, Visible offers a larger $300 virtual gift card with these phones. Keep in mind that you'll need to pay for the whole phone upfront so the cheaper Pixel 6a will be a bit easier on the wallet. Even so, you can finance the phone with Affirm if you want to split up your payments.

Get a $200 virtual gift card with the Pixel 6a and a new account

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a with $200 gift card: $449 at Visible (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6a features the fast Google Tensor CPU with 5G support on Verizon's network. The screen only runs at 60Hz but looks vibrant with an OLED panel and HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 with $300 gift card: $600 at Visible (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for and upgraded camera and a few hardware bonuses like wireless charging and a 90Hz display, the Google Pixel 6 may be a better fit for you despite its higher price.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro with $300 gift card: $888 at Visible (opens in new tab)

If you want the best of Google, the Pixel 6 Pro has an extra telephoto camera, a large 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz support, and the largest battery of the three.

Other carriers and retailers also have some good Google Pixel 6a deals that might work better for you. One of the best things about buying one of the best Android phones unlocked is that you can bring it with you to any carrier. This allows you to quickly change plans or carriers if you find a better deal or discover that one carrier's coverage isn't strong enough in your area.