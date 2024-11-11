Boost Mobile is ditching the MVNO label and stepping up with its own 5G network

What you need to know

Boost Mobile has upgraded from an MVNO to a full carrier, with its 5G network now covering 70% of the U.S.

With over $10 billion in investments, Boost's 5G network offers speeds up to 1Gbps.

The network is boosted by four-carrier aggregation and 100MHz of spectrum, delivering fast speeds on devices like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16.

Boost Mobile has stepped out of the shadow of the big carriers and officially upgraded from an MVNO to a full carrier, with its 5G network now covering a large chunk of the U.S.

Boost Mobile has built its reputation as an affordable wireless provider, originally functioning as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). While it kept prices low, it relied on the networks of other carriers for its service.

In recent years, Boost Mobile has poured resources into creating its own network, now reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, with nationwide coverage made possible through roaming deals.

After four years of development, Boost Mobile is making the leap from MVNO to a full wireless carrier. This move sets the stage for the company to rival the leading wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, positioning itself as the fourth-largest provider in the country.

Furthermore, Boost Mobile is pouring over $10 billion into expanding its 5G network. Impressively, it’s outperformed AT&T and Verizon, with Ookla’s study showing peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps for iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 users.

The carrier is ramping up its network with four-carrier aggregation, adding four downlink and two uplink channels. Thanks to 100MHz of spectrum, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 can hit peak speeds of up to 1Gbps, as per the carrier's press release.

Boost Mobile is also making 5G more accessible with the Summit 5G, a budget-friendly phone priced under $100. It features a 6.6-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Even better, new customers can grab it for free when switching and bringing their number, or just $20 when upgrading. While it won’t hit the same speeds as the Galaxy S24, the Summit 5G delivers solid performance at an accessible price.

To attract more subscribers, Boost Mobile is rolling out a holiday promo alongside its 5G network expansion. New customers who sign up for the Infinite Access plan can score up to $1,000 off the latest iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy devices. Plus, the plan removes the need for trade-ins on annual device upgrades.

Boost is also throwing in a free year of service for anyone who buys a new phone over $299 through its website.