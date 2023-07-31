Can you remove the built-in screen protector on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Best answer: Yes, but you should not try to do it yourself. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a built-in screen protector that offers an additional layer of protection for the glass screen. You should not remove it unless it’s damaged, and even if so, seek out an authorized repair location to have it replaced by a professional. Otherwise, it could void your warranty or you could damage the phone by removing it and applying a new one incorrectly.

What is the built-in screen protector on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Also found on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is designed with a variety of features to ensure its durability. Among them is a new Flex Hinge and a shock dispersion layer on the main screen. It also has Armor Aluminum frames around the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen on both the Flex Window and the back cover; and it’s IPX8 water-resistant.

One more additional piece of protection is offered through the built-in screen protector, a layer of PET plastic over the glass on both screens. This helps prevent dust and debris from breaking the glass, especially when the phone is closed. This protects the phone’s main 6.70inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen as well as the smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen you get once the phone is folded.

If you find that the PET plastic built-in screen protector is damaged, cracked, or scratched up, you do get one free replacement with the standard Samsung warranty. However, you need to visit an authorized repair shop. Samsung offers a list of them on its website and there are more than 700 locations across the U.S. from which to choose. In many cases, you’ll be able to bring the phone in for a replacement screen protector and get it back the same day. Otherwise, you can also make an appointment.

Whatever you do, however, do not try to replace the screen protector yourself. When in warranty period, doing so can void your warranty for the phone. But even outside of warranty, the foldable design of the phone means it requires special care. A professional repair shop will have the right tools and expertise to handle it, including alignment and installation in the right way.

