Best Samsung Galaxy A33 screen protectors 2022

Samsung's Galaxy A series of phones has been redefining what a mid-range phone can be, and the A33 is no different, with a vibrant 90Hz AMOLED display. Despite its wallet friendly pricing, you still want to protect that beautiful display with a screen protector. Whether you're looking for a simple tempered glass protector or a privacy screen, there's a wide range of choices. You can even protect the camera lenses if you feel the need.

The best Galaxy A33 screen protectors you can get

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector The SuperShieldz tempered glass screen protector comes with two protectors in the box and features super tough glass. This protector also has curved edges, making it more comfortable to use. The glass has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints from building up during use. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) amFilm (3 Pack) Tempered Glass Screen Protector The amFilm tempered glass pack comes with three protectors and everything you need to get it applied cleanly. These hardened glass protectors are designed to stay nice and clear even with usage, without affecting your phone's original look. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) OTAO Tempered Glass Screen Protector This OTAO screen protector is a complete kit with two protectors for the main display, plus two for the camera lenses on the back. You also get an alignment tool, so you can be sure that your application will be perfectly straight. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) TOCOL Tempered Glass Screen Protector With three protectors for the screen and camera lenses, this may be the only screen protector kit you ever need to buy for your A33. It comes with an alignment tool to get the tempered glass protection perfectly square. You also get protection for your cameras lenses on the back. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wolsiamc Privacy Anti-Glare Screen Protector The Wolsiamc privacy screen uses tempered glass to protect your display, while reducing the effective field of view to just 45 degrees. This can keep others around you from seeing what's on your screen without affecting your ability to use your phone. If you ride public transit and want to stay private, this is a good pick. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pulen Privacy Screen Protector The Pulen privacy screen protector keeps other people from seeing what's on your screen while protecting against scratches and cracks, thanks to its tempered glass construction. If you want to make sure your data stays private when you're on the go, a privacy screen protector can be a great solution. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pulen Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector This low-cost tempered glass kit has three protectors for your display, and three more for your cameras. This can be handy for someone that works a job that can lead to a lot of front and rear impacts. With three in the box, you don't need to spend time unprotected and put another one on when you get home. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jeywiry Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector Jeywiry's three-piece screen protector kit comes with tempered glass protection for both your screen and camera lenses. The screen edges are slightly rounded for comfort, and the lens is coated to prevent finger oil buildup. Since you get three of each protector, you can replace it immediately if your phone has a fall. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Spectre Shield Screen Protector Not everyone wants a sheet of glass on the front of their phone so it's nice to have the option for a film protector. This flexible screen protector is a good option for those looking for scratch resistance, without changing the overall profile of the display. This protector is a solid, nearly invisible, choice for scratch prevention. Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the right protection for your phone

Like its bigger brother, the excellent Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33 is a powerful device with an Exynos CPU, Android 12, and a great display. Like many of the Galaxy A series, the A33 also comes with the promise of four Android OS updates, so its software should last as long as the hardware. That is, if you've kept it from getting damaged. Luckily these screen protectors put an extra layer between the AMOLED panel and the fast-approaching ground.

Supershieldz continues to offer strong, premium-feeling tempered glass protectors, with rounder edges that make its 9H hardened glass easier on the fingers. You also get two in the box, so you have one ready to go if you have to put its quality to the test with a drop. Like many of the more premium glass protectors, it has an oleophobic coating to keep it from getting filthy with fingerprints.

You can also add some camera protection with the OTAO protector. This package comes with a cover for your camera modules, so you're more protected against drops on the back or slides across concrete or brick. With protection on the front and back, you can increase the longevity of the phone even if you have a higher impact job.