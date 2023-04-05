Leaked ASUS ROG Phone 7 Pro renders reveal a familiar design for the gaming flagship

What you need to know

Alleged renders of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro leak online.

They imply a familiar-looking design as the predecessor model.

The leak comes ahead of the launch, which is slated for April 14.

ROG Phone 7 is a much-anticipated smartphone for gaming enthusiasts. Last month, Asus confirmed the launch date, which is slated for April 14. While the launch is happening late next week, new renders indicate how the device will look in addition to the accessories that will likely launch alongside it.

The fresh leak comes from tipster Evan Blass who has shared some renders of the alleged ROG Phone 7. On the design front, the renders imply a familiar-looking device similar to the predecessor ROG Phone 6 Pro. That goes for the rear design as well as rounded corners.

In addition, Blass also showcased accessories attached to the alleged ROG Phone 7, including Aero Active Cooler, a bumper case, and a screen protector. Further, alongside the design, the device will likely feature a triple camera setup next to an LED flash on the rear. Like the predecessor models, the tiny gaming-centric screen on the back is likely to also stay on the ROG Phone 7 Pro model.

ROG Phones are always considered top picks for best gaming phones, and the upcoming ROG Phone 7 models will likely be no exception. Based on the earlier benchmark leaks, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7D are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest and greatest flagship processor from Qualcomm.

The benchmark leak further revealed some parameters of the alleged handset, which include a 165Hz refresh rate OLED display, again similar to its predecessor. Per previous reports and with these new renders, the ROG Phone 7 Pro might be a significant upgrade from the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro models in terms of performance.

The ROG Phone 7 series launch is slated for April 14 in New York at 8 am ET, with simultaneous launches in Taipei and Berlin.