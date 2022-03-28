Google Play System update prepped for April — here's what's coming

What you need to know

Google has released the notes for the April 2022 System Updates.

The update includes more improvements to the Google Play Store and a host of bug fixes.

April 2022 updates will begin rolling out on April 1 for all Android phones via a Google Play update.

As March is winding down and April is fast approaching, Google is readying its next round of monthly updates for Android devices. Unlike a regular update that is downloaded separately through system updates, the upcoming April 2022 Google System Updates will be taken care of through an automatic update to Google Play — making it available to all Android phones.

The impending April 2022 Google System Updates is rolling out some helpful revisions to the Google Play Store. Like in March, Google continues to improve the Play-as-you-download feature that allows users to start playing a game while the rest of the app finishes downloading. The new update also brings additional optimizations to the Play Store experience to help in finding the best Android apps possible.

As with many past updates to Android, there are a host of bug fixes and privacy improvements to help make the OS more secure. We’re also getting enhancements to the Google Play Billing process, which will soon support flexibility to the Play Store billing options. Aside from changes to the Play Store, the new update brings updates to system management services that aim to improve the communication suite for Android devices, such as connectivity, stability, and more.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps.

The April 2022 update will be rolling out on April 1 for all Android devices. Rather than the latest Pixel 6 getting the first updates, these device improvements will be available to all Android devices running Google Play Services.