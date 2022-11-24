Amazon's Black Friday phone deals are great news for Android fans today

Black Friday phone deals are coming out swinging at Amazon today on a wide range of excellent devices. There are some particularly strong offers for Samsung if you're after one of the flagship phones from this year too.

Stick around as we'll be updating this page with fresh offers as we find them. Prices are fluctuating a fair bit, but we're expecting even more deals to drop over the next few days through Black Friday and indeed Cyber Monday next week.

Amazon's best Black Friday phone deals

$150 off what is already one of the best cheap Android phones ever made is an opportunity you don't want to miss on one of our favorite phones of the year. Minor concessions like the lack of wireless charging and a 60Hz refresh rate are more than made up for by the excellent performance of the cameras and the Tensor chipset. This price cut is available on all colors of the 6a, including the lovely Sage Green version.

Don't forget to pick up something from our best Pixel 6a cases guide to keep it in shiny condition. Still not quite sold on the phone? Maybe our 4.5/5 Pixel 6a review can help.

The S22 Ultra may well be picking up a few Phone of Year awards over the next few weeks. It's packing the best camera of any Samsung phone out there and was smoothly merged with the Note series this year, so you'll find a built-in S-Pen stylus. 25% off is a massive discount on this stunning flagship.

This model comes in Burgundy (it's kind of a big deal after all), and is unlocked for all carriers, so you can choose your own direction and maybe even pick up a bargain on those monthly bills for your data and call plans via something from our guide to the best MVNO carriers.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the most innovative smartphone on the market, complete with a unique, foldable design, truly unrivalled performance, and flagship-quality camera software. The only problem is that it's $1,799.99, a price that puts the phone way out of reach for most folks.

Luckily, Amazon is carving a very nice $450 off the smartphone, several weeks before the Black Friday festivities go live. Of course, $1,349.99 for a smartphone isn't exactly cheap, but keep in mind that you're literally getting both a powerful tablet and a smartphone in one device. This is actually $150 less than the sale price last week too!

Typically selling for around 300 bucks, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G was already one of our favorite cheap Android phones, but the cheap just got cheaper thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal.

You can currently snag an unlocked N20 5G for just $230 at Amazon and get all of the good stuff that comes with the phone, such as a stunning AMOLED display (a rarity in this price range), 64MP main camera, and reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a major selling point these days. There's a chance that the price of this phone will drop even lower in the weeks to come, but this is a pretty solid deal in the meantime.

If you want a cheap Android phone that doesn't skimp on battery life, the Moto G Power (2022) is the device for you. This smartphone can last up to three days on a single charge, thanks to its large 5,000 mAh battery, plus you'll get a 50MP main camera and 128GB of storage. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a serious selling point these days. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is selling the Moto G Power for just $169.99, a 32% drop from the phone's standard retail price.

The Motorola Razr 5G (2020) is a bit of an oddity. Clearly Motorola's attempt at competing with Samsung's foldable phones, the Razr comes complete with a durable construction, great cameras, and a unique cover display. It also has a very pocketable, almost vintage flip phone design, yet the steep $1,399.99 price tag puts the phone out of reach for many folks. Luckily, Amazon is changing that by offering a seriously impressive 57% discount on the unlocked Razr. If you simply can't wait for the 2022 Razr to hit store shelves, this deal offers the next best thing.