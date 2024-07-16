Act fast! Samsung's best small phone just scored a HUGE 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day 2024

If the Samsung Galaxy S24 was too expensive to get at launch, then the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy S24 deal just might be worth your hard-earned cash. With this tempting Prime Day deal, you can get your hands on the Galaxy S24 deal this year with a 25% discount. The price drop gives you the latest S24 and all the Galaxy AI fun that goes with it. Don't think about it too much, or you'll miss out!

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon If you need an excuse to upgrade or switch to the Samsung Galaxy S24 ecosystem, this is the perfect time. Amazon's Prime Day will sweeten the deal for the latest unlocked flagship phone from Samsung with a 25% discount. I'm a long-time Galaxy user, and even though the Android version differs from other models, I always keep coming back for more. The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. You can also count on Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Android with One UI 6.1, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for your Galaxy AI needs. You don't get expandable storage, but the fantastic cameras make up for it.

✅Recommended if: You have the S21 or older and want a noticeable upgrade in specifications, such as a better camera. If you also need the latest Android version, this could be a good time to upgrade since the S24 series gives you seven years of updates compared to the S23's four-year promise.

❌Skip this deal if: You have an S23 since there is no huge gap in terms of specifications. The displays are almost identical and share other specifications, such as the same IP68, Wi-Fi 6e, Samsung Dex, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The cameras are also identical, with a 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. Both selfie cameras can also record 4K video and sport a 12MP wide-angle.

Some may be disappointed by the 8GB starting point, and they would instead go for a 12GB starting point, as the Galaxy S24 vs. S23 reveals. If buying a Samsung phone feels like a highway robbery, waiting for Samsung's next flagship might be a good idea. The deal might not seem tempting if you don't care much about all the AI gimmicks surrounding the Galaxy S24 and usually use your phone for everyday tasks.