AC Podcast 607: What Android Needs To STEAL From iOS 17
The sincerest form of flattery?
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Derrek Lee discuss what Android 15 needs to steal from iOS 17, what iOS 17 needs to learn from Google, the Samsung Galaxy Watch & Google Pixel Watch's new health features, review the Moto G Stylus 5G, rave about the Amazon Fire Max 11, and more!
LINKS:
- iOS 17 is a big nothing-burger and Apple needs to learn from Google
- 4 things Android 15 needs to steal from iOS 17
- Amazon Fire Max 11 review: Punching way above its weight class
- Samsung details availability of important Galaxy Watch health feature
- The Pixel Watch finally picks up a health feature it should have had from the get-go
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) review: A solid upgrade
SPONSORS:
- NETSUITE: If you’ve been sizing NetSuite up to make the switch then you know this deal is unprecedented - no interest, no payments - take advantage of this special financing offer at www.netsuite.com/ANDROID.
Editor-in-chief
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
