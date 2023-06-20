AC Podcast 607: What Android Needs To STEAL From iOS 17

By Jeramy Johnson
published

The sincerest form of flattery?

iPhone 14 Pro Max next to Pixel 7 Pro
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Derrek Lee discuss what Android 15 needs to steal from iOS 17, what iOS 17 needs to learn from Google, the Samsung Galaxy Watch & Google Pixel Watch's new health features, review the Moto G Stylus 5G, rave about the Amazon Fire Max 11, and more!

