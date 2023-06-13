AC Podcast 606: Why Android Users Should Care About Apple's Vision Pro
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Derrek Lee, Michael Hicks, and Nick Sutrich discuss all the fallout from WWDC and why Android users should care about Apple's Vision Pro, problems with the Google Pixel watch, review the Motorola Razr Plus, and more!
LINKS
- New Apple Vision Pro XR headset puts the Quest Pro to shame
- Apple’s Vision Pro is proof that Meta’s Quest was right this entire time
- Apple is right about hand tracking in VR, and this Quest game proves it
- The Apple Vision Pro is a rare opportunity for Google, Samsung, and the Quest 3
- Motorola Razr Plus hands-on: A return to form
- Moto G 5G (2023) review: Good enough, but a little redundant
- A Pixel Watch was left in a car all day, and this was what happened next
- Google Pixel Watch's back is falling off and causing major frustrations
