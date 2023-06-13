AC Podcast 606: Why Android Users Should Care About Apple's Vision Pro

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Shooting lighting from my hands while "wearing" an Apple Vision Pro headset
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Derrek Lee, Michael Hicks, and Nick Sutrich discuss all the fallout from WWDC and why Android users should care about Apple's Vision Pro, problems with the Google Pixel watch, review the Motorola Razr Plus, and more!

Jeramy Johnson
