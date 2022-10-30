AC Podcast 584: It's All About Health
Smartwatches monitor your activity when you are on the go. VR can let you go almost anywhere while actually going nowhere. This week, we dive into Fitbit, Meta Quest Pro, and more.
Apple exec confirms move to USB-C for future iPhone
Google needs to figure out what to do with Fitbit and Google Fit
When it comes to your health, don't place too much trust in your smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 4 review: Straying further from the path
Meta Quest Pro review: The Oculus Quest grew up (and got a job)
I played virtual D&D on a real table with the Quest Pro and it was amazing
