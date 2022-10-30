AC Podcast 584: It's All About Health

Smartwatches monitor your activity when you are on the go. VR can let you go almost anywhere while actually going nowhere. This week, we dive into Fitbit, Meta Quest Pro, and more.

Apple exec confirms move to USB-C for future iPhone

Google needs to figure out what to do with Fitbit and Google Fit

When it comes to your health, don't place too much trust in your smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 4 review: Straying further from the path

Meta Quest Pro review: The Oculus Quest grew up (and got a job)

I played virtual D&D on a real table with the Quest Pro and it was amazing

