Golf's best pros are heading to Blaine, Minnesota this weekend for the next stop on this year's PGA Tour and we have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 3M Open on TV or online.

This will be the tournament's third year as the 3M Open was added to the PGA Tour back in 2019. TPC Twin Cities will host the event as it did last year and the 3M Open is the 44th tournament on the PGA Tour's packed schedule for 2021 in which the top golf pros will play at 50 events over the span of 51 weeks.

In addition to being on Golf Digest magazine's top 20 golf courses in Minnesota, TPC Twin Cities' par-y2, 7,468-yard championship golf course was designed by legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. The course itself was created in such a way that it blends seamlessly with the natural rolling terrain 15 miles north of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open back in 2019 with an eagle on the final hole which allowed him to beat both Bryson DeChambeau and Colin Morikawa. Last year Michael Thompson won the tournament by two strokes to defeat Adam Long. The world's second-ranked player Dustin Johnson will be in attendance at this year's tournament among other top golf pros including Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Michael Thompson.

The 3M Open is the final stop on the PGA Tour before the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off next month in which players will compete in three golf tournaments including The Northern Trust in New Jersey, the BMW Championship in Maryland and the Tour Championship in Georgia.

Whether you've been closely following the 2021 PGA Tour or just want to tune in to watch a bit of golf in Minnesota this weekend, we'll show you how to watch the 3M Open from anywhere in the world.

3M Open - When and where?

This year's 3M Open will be held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota beginning on Thursday, July 22 and the tournament will run until Sunday, July 25. While the Golf Channel will show coverage of the 3M Open beginning at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am each day, CBS will show the tournament beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Meanwhile PGA Tour Live will begin its coverage of the event each morning at 7:45am ET / 4:45am PT.

How to watch the 3M Open in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch coverage of the 3M Open from Thursday to Sunday, you'll need a cable package that gives you access to either the Golf Channel or CBS. However, you can also stream the entire tournament online with PGA Tour Live which is available through NBC Sports Gold for $9.99 per month or $39.99 for the season or through Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime subscription.

The Golf Channel will show this year's 3M Open from Thursday to Sunday beginning at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am while CBS will show the tournament beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't want to miss a second of the action though, PGA Tour Live is your best bet as the PGA's streaming service will begin its coverage of the 3M Open at 7:45am ET / 4:45am PT each day.

Not interested in signing up for cable or PGA Tour Live to watch this year's 3M Open? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the Golf Channel so you can watch the PGA Tour online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to the Golf Channel, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

fuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes the Golf Channel as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to the Golf Channel as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV - $95 per month - AT&T TV Now's Ultimate plan is quite expensive at $94.99 a month but it will give you access to the Golf Channel as well as over 130 other live TV channels. AT&T is also currently running a promotion where you can get a one-year subscription to HBO Max with your plan.

Sling TV The Golf Channel and CBS is showing the 3M Open live in the US and Canada. Sling lets you add The Golf Channel to your subscription for just $11 per month, while CBS is included with the Sling Blue plan. Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now! Start streaming at Sling

How to watch the 3M Open in Canada

Canadian golf fans will be able to watch this year's 3M Open on TSN though the network won't be showing all four days of play. Instead, TSN will show the third round on TSN 1, TSN 4 and CTV 2 beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday as well as the final round on TSN 1, TSN 3 and CTV 2 at the same time on Sunday.

If you've already cut the cord though, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

How to watch 3M Open live stream in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch this year's 3M Open, you can do so on Sky Sports Golf and the network will begin its coverage of the tournament each day at 8pm BST.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the 3M Open this weekend, don't worry as you can watch the entire tournament as well as the rest of this year's PGA Tour on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you watch golf online on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the 3M Open online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

Live stream the 3M Open in Australia

Australians with a Foxtel cable subscription will be able to watch this year's 3M Open on Fox Sports beginning at 4:30am AEST / 2:30am AWST from Thursday till Sunday. If that's a bit too early for you, don't worry as Fox Sports will show replays each afternoon beginning at 1pm AEST / 11am AWST.

Those that have already cut the cord will be able to watch the 3M Open online via Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch this weekend's 3M Open.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for the 3M Open if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

