Paramount+ launched on March 4 as the rebranded version of the streaming platform previously known as CBS All Access. In addition to being the exclusive home of your favorite CBS All Access content, Paramount+ is the place to go for a rotating lineup of both classic and new films from Paramount and MGM. If you're wondering what sets this streaming service apart from all the others, you need not go any further. Here's everything you need to know about Paramount+.

What is Paramount+? The refreshed streaming service currently hosts a media library boasting more than 30,000 episodes from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel. The platform also inlcudes more than 2,500 movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM, with plans to release a variety of original series and feature films exclusive to Paramount+. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ currently offers two levels of plans. The ad-supported plan costs $6/month or $60/year while the ad-free option costs $10/month or $100/year. If you subscribed to CBS All Access prior to the Paramount+ rebrand, the subscription should have changed over automatically. Starting in June 2021, the ad-supported plan will be replaced with a similar $5 per month plan, which will offer the same lineup of live NFL games, news and entertainment, but will no longer include local live CBS station programming. If you sign up for the existing plan before June, you'll have continued access to the live programming moving forward. In which countries is Paramount+ available? As of March 4, Paramount+ is available in the following countries: United States

Canada

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela Beginning March 25, the streaming service will expand to the Nordic countries in Europe. A new version of CBS All Access is scheduled to launch in Australia with a rebrand and expansion of 10 All Access in late 2021, with additional markets to follow. What devices support Paramount+?

Paramount+ is currently available on all devices that were previously compatible with the CBS All Access app. This includes Apple TV, Android TVs, phones and tablets, Chromecast and Fire TV. Here's a full list of devices that Paramount+ is available on right now.

Platform Paramount+ Android phones/tablets ✔️ Android TV ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ iOS & iPadOS ✔️ Apple TV ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ Roku ✔️ Xbox One ✔️ PlayStation 4 ✔️ Nintendo Switch ❌ Smart TVs Portal

Samsung

Vizio

LG

Xfinity Flex

If you already have the CBS All Access app downloaded on your device, it should have switched over to the updated Paramount+ app automatically. However, you may be asked to sign in again with the credentials you used to sign up for CBS All Access. What shows and movies are on Paramount+?

While Paramount+ will continue to carry most of the content that was previously available on CBS All Access — including all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds — the platform also has plans to launch 36 original series in 2021 and beyond. These include a revival of the '90s sitcom Frasier, a CG-animated reboot of Nickelodeon's popular Rugrats animated series and a Grease prequel series called Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Movies on Paramount+ In regard to movies, Paramount films will head to Paramount+ 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release, with others set to appear 90 days after their theatrical release. Blockbusters that will head to the streaming platform 45 days after their theatrical release include A Quiet Place 2, Mission Impossible 7 and the Paw Patrol film. Additionally, Paramount+ is the exclusive home for a new studio dedicated to the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, which was founded by the original cartoon's creators. That subsidiary plans to produce a range of programming, including a new animated movie, that will be available exclusively on the streaming platform. Paramount+ also feature a rotating lineup up of old and new films from MGM and Miramax, and is currently developing feature-length projects based on Beavis and Butt-head, Workaholics and Pet Semetary that will be exclusive to the platform. Sports on Paramount+

Similar to NBC's Peacock streaming service, Paramount+ confirmed it will provide access to roughly 1,000 live sporting events. This includes selections from: The NFL on CBS

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

The PGA Tour

The PGA Championship

The SEC on CBS

National Women's Soccer League

EFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League Paramount+ is also the only digital hub for U.S. soccer fans to watch exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match and plans to expand its exclusive English-language rights in the U.S. with three more soccer properties soon. Account limits, profiles and parental controls Both Paramount+ subscription tiers offer parental control capabilities and up to six individual profiles that can be personalized by each person assigned a profile on the account. While the parental control feature is OFF by default across profiles, all you need to do is go to settings and click one toggle. Once you do that, you'll be prompted to create a 4-digit PIN, which will be required to watch any restricted content on that profile moving forward. New subscriber? Try Paramount+ for free

If you want to try either of the plans, all you need to do is sign up for the seven-day Paramount+ free trial online. Just select the Try It Now button on the Paramount+ homepage, pick your plan and create an account. No matter which plan you choose, you will receive the first seven days for free. After creating an account, you can choose to upgrade, downgrade or cancel your plan at anytime. If you choose to cancel before the seven-day free trial is up, you will forfeit whatever amount of time you have left on your trial period. As part of the big Paramount+ rebrand, the platform has upped its seven-day free trial to a one-month free trial, but that deal is only available until March 31. All you need to do is use the code MOUNTAIN when your sign up at ParamountPlus.com.