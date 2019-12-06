We would like to thank you all for the continued feedback and reports for The Outer Worlds. We have been hard at work doing as much as we can to help improve your gaming experience, and as such we are preparing to release Patch 1.2 to everyone as early as next week for all platforms. There will be a lot going into the game with this patch, but for now we wanted to highlight a few of the changes... being applied to the game when this patch goes live... We are excited to get this out to everyone and we will have a full list of all the fixes posted when Patch 1.2 is live. To continue to report issues you come across and to share suggestions for the game, please visit the Technical Support forums for The Outer Worlds... Thank you again everyone for your patience and help in reporting issues and feedback, we appreciate everything you have been sharing with us.