The folks over at Pricebaba and OnLeaks have come together to deliver CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the upcoming LG flagship smartphone. As you may have guessed by the name already, the G8X ThinQ will be a direct successor to the G8 ThinQ that was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

LG released a video invitation to its IFA 2019 press conference last week , confirming its plans of unveiling the next V series flagship smartphone in Berlin. However, new evidence suggests the V60 ThinQ may not be the only flagship Android smartphone that the South Korean manufacturer will introduce at IFA this year. The LG G8X ThinQ is also expected to debut alongside the V60 ThinQ next month.

Unlike the G8 ThinQ, which sports a wide notch, the G8X ThinQ will have a less intrusive waterdrop cutout at the top. Since the waterdrop cutout has room only for the selfie camera, the G8X ThinQ will not have the same 3D facial recognition system found on the G8 ThinQ. Instead, the smartphone will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The back of the phone isn't very different compared to its predecessor. It features a similar glass back panel with two horizontally-stacked camera sensors and an LED flash. Interestingly, the renders reveal an earpiece at the top of the phone, suggesting the G8X ThinQ may not have the Crystal Sound OLED technology present on the G8 ThinQ. The technology vibrates the OLED screen to make it function as a speaker.

According to OnLeaks, the G8X ThinQ measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.5mm and has a 6.2-inch display. The rest of the phone's specifications, however, are yet to surface. We expect it to be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor as the G8 ThinQ, paired with at least 6GB of RAM.