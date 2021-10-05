Buying a Chromebook can be a tricky purchase sometimes. You're already working from a budget, but you still want to get the most bang for your buck. Right now a Chromebook we already valued for its features compared to its great price tag is actually even less expensive thanks to Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. Grab our favorite overall Chromebook so far this year, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 , on sale for just $299.99. That's a $110 price drop over what this Chromebook was selling for near the beginning of the year and $70 off its most recent street price. It's the best price we've seen and even beats a deal we shared just a couple months ago.

One of Amazon's Epic Deals features two Chromebooks down to low prices, and we like them both! The Flex 5 is currently our favorite, but the C330 is a strong contendor as well.

This deal is part of Amazon's new Epic Daily Deals. That means the price is only good through the end of the day. However, since it's part of a larger sale it's not the only Chromebook down to a low price. You can also get the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 laptop for just $209.99. That's also a new low price for the C330 and about $60 off its street price. This is an older Chromebook, and while it's not our current favorite like the Flex 5 is, it has been in the running in the past. Read about the C330 in our review that gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge.

Now the Flex 5 got a full 5 stars out of 5 and a The Best badge in our review. Ara Wagoner said the Flex 5 "might be my new daily driver going forward." She added, "Equally suited to banging out articles while I'm huddled up on the couch or doing some light research while I sit in the shade and people watch, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a great fit for my life and will more than likely be a great fit for yours, too."

The specifications include a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB flash storage, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. Use Chrome OS and the Cloud or expand your storage with a media card reader.