So Best Buy has dedicated itself to a series of Black Friday events instead of just one major sale at the end of the month. These little sales take place over the course of a day or two and often feature some really unique prices, including items not covered by Best Buy's huge 145-page Black Friday ad (although many of those items are also on sale). The most recent sale is the "Our Coolest Deals" sale going on right now. It started this morning, Nov. 12, and will go through the end of the day on Saturday, Nov. 14.

If you want to learn more about Best Buy's ongoing Black Friday events, check out our Best Buy hub. And don't forget to check out the hundreds of deals coming out from other retailers through the Black Friday season.

End of the Week Best Buy Our Coolest Deals Sale laptops, TVs, and video games The sale goes on between Nov. 12 and 14. It features unique discounts on items including an HP Pavilion x360 laptop for $100 off, $250 off a Hisense 4K TV, and video games like Grand Theft Auto V, Fallout 4, Civilization VI, and more. Various prices See at Best Buy

So what are some of the deals down to low prices for the "Our Coolest Deals" sale? Well, start with the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. It's on sale for $399.99, $100 off its regular price. This is a touchscreen laptop with a flip-and-fold design, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

You can also check out this Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV on sale for $399.99 from a street price of $650. It has 4K resolutions, HDR support, Google Assistant built-in, Chromecast, and plenty of other worthy features.

What about the video games on sale?

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 (from $40) on Xbox or PlayStation

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $14.99 (from $40) on Xbox or PlayStation

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for $9.99 (from $30) on Xbox or PlayStation

Grand Theft Auto V for $19.99 (from $30) on Xbox or PlayStation

Civilization VI for $19.99 (from $40) on Xbox or PlayStation

Remember even though these are previous generation games, if you're investing in the newer generation PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, all previous gen games are backwards compatible on the new system.