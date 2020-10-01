OPPO's Reno 4 series, which made its debut in China in June, is now official in the UK. Along with the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, OPPO has also launched a new budget 5G phone in the country, dubbed Reno 4 Z.

The Reno 4 Z, which is the most affordable phone in the series, comes with a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two auxiliary 2MP sensors. You also get 16MP + 2MP dual selfie cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone will be available in Dew White and Ink Black colors from October 16 at Carphone Warehouse for £329.