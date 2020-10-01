What you need to know
- OPPO has launched a trio of 5G-enabled Reno 4 series phones in the U.K.
- All three phones will be available to purchase in the country from October 16.
- The Reno 4 series phones made their debut in China in June this year.
OPPO's Reno 4 series, which made its debut in China in June, is now official in the UK. Along with the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, OPPO has also launched a new budget 5G phone in the country, dubbed Reno 4 Z.
The Reno 4 Z, which is the most affordable phone in the series, comes with a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two auxiliary 2MP sensors. You also get 16MP + 2MP dual selfie cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone will be available in Dew White and Ink Black colors from October 16 at Carphone Warehouse for £329.
OPPO's Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, which has been coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Some of the other key features of the phone include quad rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 32MP + 2MP dual selfie cameras, and a 4020mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging tech. The Reno 4 is priced at £499 in the UK and will be available from Carphone Warehouse in Space Black and Galactic Blue colors starting October 16.
The Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While it runs on the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Reno 4, you get more impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera and a 4000mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Priced at £699, the Reno 4 Pro in Galactic Blue will be available from October 16 at EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse and Virgin Media. The Space Black variant, on the other hand, will be available exclusively from Vodafone UK.
OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G
The Reno 4 Pro is one of OPPO's best-looking mid-range phones yet. In addition to a premium design, the phone also offers a 90Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.
