Rumors of the OPPO Watch 2 have begun to crop up and suggest that the upcoming smartwatch may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset.

The information leaked online details the rumored smartwatch, showing references in the firmware to the chipset called "msm8937_32go." According to XDA-Developers, it closely matches the SoC reference found in the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, which is the only smartwatch to date to feature the chipset. Interestingly, the OPPO Watch 2 would be the first smartwatch with the slightly improved 4100+.

Additional information includes the fact that the smartwatch will launch in 42mm and 46mm sizes, run a custom ColorOS build on top of Android 8.1.0, and support LTE connectivity. While there was no mention of RAM, the tipster did say that it's expected to launch with 16GB of storage, which is twice that of even the best Wear OS watches to date. The device is also said to run the RTOS alongside the main OS, which is found on some of the best fitness smartwatches and will help preserve battery life.

Just like the original OPPO Watch, the new model will likely feature a rectangular display akin to the Apple Watch. It's also likely to run Wear OS if it gets launched internationally, although it may have some competition from the likes of Samsung, Google, and possibly Motorola as well.

It will be interesting to see how the timing of the launch plays out. Google is readying the next major update to Wear OS and has touted performance improvements "on the latest chipsets." Given that Samsung is rumored to feature a newer, more efficient 5nm chip in its next Galaxy Watch, it may overshadow OPPO's efforts internationally.

For now, we will have to wait and see how things pan out over the next few months.