What you need to know OPPO unveils new camera technology at its Future Imaging Technology event.

Its new Continuous Optical Zoom maintains image quality at different magnifications.

The company shows off a new RGBW sensor and 5-axis Optical Image Stabilization.

OPPO also highlights its next-generation under-display camera with a high pixel density.

With companies like Samsung and ZTE touting their new under-display camera tech, OPPO is showcasing its own imaging advancements at the 2021 OPPO Future Imaging Technology Launch Event. One of the biggest advancements announced at the event is OPPO's new Continuous Optical Zoom. Thanks to a new structural module, the lens system can physically move and capture images between 85mm and 200mm focal lengths. OPPO says that the module can move with precision thanks to a tunnel magnetoresistance sensor, providing "sharp images at every magnification level, from up close and personal portraits to far-away landscapes."

It sounds a lot like what Sony has cooked up in the Xperia 1 III, which can switch between 70mm and 105mm focal lengths. However, OPPO's solution takes it a step further as it doesn't digitally crop between the different magnifications like most smartphones. OPPO says that the new system will also keep images quality consistent between the different focal lengths, avoiding another common problem that multi-camera systems that often suffer from. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Source: OPPO