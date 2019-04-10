OPPO Reno announced with Snapdragon 855 and 10x hybrid zoom

OPPO has announced its 2019 flagship at an event in Shanghai. The Reno introduces 10x hybrid zoom lens in addition to a unique wedge-style retractable module that houses the front camera sensor and the LED flash. The Reno will be available in two variants: a base model and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, with the latter being the more interesting of the two.

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 855 and comes with a 13MP f/3.0 periscope camera at the back that allows 10x hybrid zoom. It is joined by a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens, with the rear camera configuration going up against the Huawei P30 Pro. At the front there's a 16MP camera hidden behind a retractable module that engages in 0.8 seconds.

The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel and is available in 6GB/128GB, 6GB/256GB, or 8GB/256GB configurations. There's Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 4065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

As for the standard Reno, you get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Snapdragon 710 and 3765mAh battery. It's missing the zoom lens, but you still get the 48MP primary camera, and there's a secondary 5MP module for depth sensing. It is also available in the same memory and storage options as the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, and both phones run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The standard Reno costs 2,999 yuan ($450) for the 6GB/128GB model, 3,299 yuan ($490) for the 6GB/256GB variant, and 3,599 yuan ($540) for the 8GB/256GB edition. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition, meanwhile, costs 3,999 yuan ($600) for the 6GB/128GB version, 4,499 yuan ($670) for the 6GB/256GB model, and 4,799 yuan ($710) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

A global launch is scheduled in Zurich on April 24, where we'll hear more about availability in Europe and India.