What you need to know
- OPPO Reno Ace was formally launched in China today.
- The latest OPPO flagship smartphone has a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 65W fast charging support, and a 90Hz display.
- OPPO Reno Ace will soon go on sale in China for a starting price of 2,999 yuan ($420).
OPPO today announced the latest addition to its Reno series of smartphones, the Reno Ace. The new Reno Ace is a highly impressive flagship smartphone that offers quite a few significant upgrades over the Reno 10x Zoom that the company launched earlier this year. However, the Reno Ace lacks a 'shark fin' pop-up selfie camera and doesn't offer a periscope telephoto lens either.
The Reno Ace has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. One of its headline features is the large 6.5-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a tiny waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 16MP selfie camera. At the back of the phone is an impressive quad camera setup featuring a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
Along with the 90Hz display, the other headline feature of the Reno Ace is support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging solution. OPPO claims the 65W charger allows the 4,000mAh battery inside the phone to be fully charged in just 30 minutes. A short five-minute charge will give you roughly two hours of usage. The Reno Ace also comes with dual-frequency GPS, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The OPPO Reno Ace will be available in three configurations in China. While the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage has been priced at 2,999 yuan ($420), the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will cost 3,799 yuan ($530). OPPO will also offer a Mobile Suit Gundam Edition of the Reno Ace with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for 3,599 yuan ($505). There's no word on global availability just yet.
