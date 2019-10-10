OPPO today announced the latest addition to its Reno series of smartphones, the Reno Ace. The new Reno Ace is a highly impressive flagship smartphone that offers quite a few significant upgrades over the Reno 10x Zoom that the company launched earlier this year. However, the Reno Ace lacks a 'shark fin' pop-up selfie camera and doesn't offer a periscope telephoto lens either.

The Reno Ace has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. One of its headline features is the large 6.5-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a tiny waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 16MP selfie camera. At the back of the phone is an impressive quad camera setup featuring a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.