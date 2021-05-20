What you need to know
- New renders leaked today show off the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 series.
- Oppo's base Reno 6 will draw heavy inspiration from Apple's iPhone 12, based on the design. The other two phones in the series reflect more contemporary Android designs.
- The Reno 6 series will be announced on May 27th.
Oppo's upcoming line of phones, the Reno 6 series, have just been leaked online by veteran leaker Evan Blass. Sharing the renders on Twitter, Bass showed off the three phones included in the series — the Reno 6 5G, the Reno 6 Pro 5G, and the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G — as well as their expected colorways.
Looking at the Reno 6, it is a very familiar look. From the flat sides to the camera bump, the base Reno 6 looks very much like a post-iPhone 12 product. Oppo is capable of making distinctive-looking products of its own — the Oppo Find X2 Pro was one of the best Android phones with a design all its own. That said, it does err towards the side of what is already selling. If your goal is to sell phones, that's probably not a bad idea. To be fair, the other two look a lot more like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro than anything Appley. With Oppo and OnePlus essentially being the same company, the appearance similarities make a lot of sense.
We do know a little bit more than just pictures for this phone. Chinese retailers have started listing this phone up for sale ahead of its official unveiling. While we don't know for certain about the processor or the camera layout, we do know that the phones will range between 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.
The Reno 6 will officially be announced on the 27th of May, so we'll learn more then.
IFA 2021 is canceled due to the pandemic, because of course it is
Organizers of the IFA trade show have announced that the show will no longer happen in September due to ongoing health concerns.
Will Google's smartwatch resurgence spell the end of Fitbit trackers?
Everyone's rightfully excited about the new announcements about Wear OS and future Samsung and Fitbit smartwatches, but what about Fitbit's basic trackers? Does anybody else care besides me?
Android 12's new location settings make me want it right now
Not every app needs to know exactly where you are when knowing "about" where you are can serve the same purpose. Google is finally giving us the tools to make the right choice.
These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE
If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and plan to hang onto this device for the next few years, you'll want to make sure it's protected from every angle. These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 FE that you can get today.