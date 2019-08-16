What you need to know
- OPPO today confirmed that the Reno 2 series with improved zoom capabilities will be launched in India on August 28.
- According to the teaser released by the company, Reno 2 will offer 20x hybrid zoom and feature a quad camera setup.
- Similar to OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the upcoming Reno 2 series will be equipped with a shark fin popup selfie camera.
OPPO had introduced its first Reno series phones at an event held in Shanghai in April this year. Just four months later, the company is now all set to debut the Reno 2 series. OPPO has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Reno 2 series at a launch event in India on August 28.
The Reno 2, going by the teaser released by OPPO, will boast improved 20x zoom. Since the Reno 10x Zoom offers 10x hybrid zoom, it is highly likely that the upcoming Reno 2 will boast 20x hybrid and not digital zoom.
Introducing #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. Coming first to India on 28.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/ySwRdeoXLa— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 16, 2019
OPPO's official teaser has also confirmed the presence of four cameras on the back of the phone. The current Reno 10x Zoom has triple cameras on the back, including a 13MP periscope camera, 48MP primary camera, and an 8MP wide-angle lens.
In terms of design, the teaser seems to suggest the Reno 2 will not be vastly different to the current Reno phones. It will retain the signature shark fin popup camera on the front, although the rear camera layout will be different.
No details regarding the hardware specs of the Reno 2 are available currently, so we will need to wait to find out if it will have the same Snapdragon 855 chipset as its predecessor or if OPPO has gone with the newer and slightly more powerful Snapdragon 855+ instead.
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
OPPO's Reno 10x Zoom is among the most attractive smartphones that have been released this year. It boasts an impressive notch-less display, 10x hybrid zoom, and an eye-catching shark fin selfie camera.
