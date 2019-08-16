The Reno 2, going by the teaser released by OPPO, will boast improved 20x zoom. Since the Reno 10x Zoom offers 10x hybrid zoom, it is highly likely that the upcoming Reno 2 will boast 20x hybrid and not digital zoom.

OPPO had introduced its first Reno series phones at an event held in Shanghai in April this year. Just four months later, the company is now all set to debut the Reno 2 series. OPPO has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Reno 2 series at a launch event in India on August 28.

OPPO's official teaser has also confirmed the presence of four cameras on the back of the phone. The current Reno 10x Zoom has triple cameras on the back, including a 13MP periscope camera, 48MP primary camera, and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

In terms of design, the teaser seems to suggest the Reno 2 will not be vastly different to the current Reno phones. It will retain the signature shark fin popup camera on the front, although the rear camera layout will be different.

No details regarding the hardware specs of the Reno 2 are available currently, so we will need to wait to find out if it will have the same Snapdragon 855 chipset as its predecessor or if OPPO has gone with the newer and slightly more powerful Snapdragon 855+ instead.