OPPO today unveiled its new Reno 2 series at a global launch event held in India, less than five months after introducing the first Reno series phones. The OPPO Reno 2 series includes the Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z.

The new Reno 2 comes with a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display featuring Full HD+ resolution, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

On the back of the Reno 2 is a quad camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary wide-angle camera, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The phone offers 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, which is less impressive than the 10x hybrid zoom capability of the company's flagship Reno 10x Zoom.

For selfies, the Reno 2 has a 16MP shark fin rising front camera with the ability to capture live bokeh video. The phone also includes a 4,000mAh battery with the company's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The Reno 2Z and Reno 2F come with marginally smaller 6.53-inch AMOLED displays and and quad rear cameras on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Reno 2Z is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, while the Reno 2F features a Helio P70. Unlike the Reno 2, the two more affordable models have a standard 16MP pop-up camera for selfies. All the three Reno 2 series phones run on OPPO's ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

OPPO has priced the Reno 2 at ₹36,990 ($515) in India. The slightly less impressive Reno 2Z, on the other hand, is priced at ₹29,990 ($418). The Reno 2 will be going on sale in the country starting September 20, while the Reno 2Z will be available from September 6. The Reno 2F is slated to go on sale in India sometime in November this year.

