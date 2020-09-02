The sharks are circling. As Huawei faces unprecedented challenges to its ability to continue running its smartphone business, its Chinese rivals are more than happy to carve up the massive void that may soon be left by the company when it runs out of its stockpile of smartphone chipsets.

A new report from China Starmarket suggests OPPO is already expecting a massive uptick in its European sales as a result of Huawei's stumbles and is upping its production targets accordingly. A statement from the company to the publication suggests its expecting sales in the second half of the year to go up to 100 million units. The publication's supply chain sources, however, offer a more modest estimate of 85 million units.

To put that number in perspective, the company's combined Q3 and Q4 sales in 2019 were only 63.7 million, meaning even the more modest estimate of 85 million units would represent a more than 33% increase in shipments year-over-year.