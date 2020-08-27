OnePlus is ready to launch its first smartwatch. As spotted by the folks at 91Mobiles , a wearable by the name of OnePlus Watch showed up at Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site, and we got the model number as well, W301GB.

There's no shortage of smartwatches for Android, and OnePlus itself has been linked with a smartwatch for several years. A report from TechRadar suggests OnePlus has "actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year." That quote comes from a former OnePlus employee speaking to the publication, and it adds further weight to the IMDA listing.

OnePlus mentioned in the past that it wanted to set up its own ecosystem of devices, and a smartwatch would fit into that perfectly. There's no mention of when the OnePlus Watch will debut, but we can make a few guesses. If history is any indication, the OnePlus Watch will be inspired by the OPPO Watch, and it wouldn't surprise me if it shared the same design and internal hardware.

OnePlus and OPPO continue to share a lot of parts — the OnePlus 8 Pro features the same display and a lot of the same hardware as the Find X2 Pro — and the company could emulate a similar strategy for wearables. With the OPPO Watch featuring Wear OS, it is likely OnePlus will also offer Google's wearable OS with a few customization options of its own.

That makes things particularly interesting, because the OPPO Watch is available in markets like India for just ₹14,990 ($205), and we could see the OnePlus Watch debut at around the same price point. We should get more information on the OnePlus Watch in the coming weeks, but what would you like to see from the brand in this category? Share your thoughts below.

Best Android Smartwatch