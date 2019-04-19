The OnePlus 7 is shaping up to be one of 2019's most exciting smartphones, and thanks to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, we now have a date to look forward to for when we'll learn more about it.

While the whole "announcement for an announcement" thing is always kind of annoying, at least we're guaranteed some official information will come out next week.

As a reminder, we're expecting OnePlus to shake things up this year by releasing two models of the OnePlus 7 at the same time — including the standard one (pictured above) and a Pro variant that'll feature a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The rumor mill is pointing at a launch date of May 14, so in typical OnePlus fashion, we'd expect the unveiling to take place a few days before then.

