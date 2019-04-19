The OnePlus 7 is shaping up to be one of 2019's most exciting smartphones, and thanks to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, we now have a date to look forward to for when we'll learn more about it.

On April 19, Lau tweeted the following:

While the whole "announcement for an announcement" thing is always kind of annoying, at least we're guaranteed some official information will come out next week.

As a reminder, we're expecting OnePlus to shake things up this year by releasing two models of the OnePlus 7 at the same time — including the standard one (pictured above) and a Pro variant that'll feature a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The rumor mill is pointing at a launch date of May 14, so in typical OnePlus fashion, we'd expect the unveiling to take place a few days before then.

