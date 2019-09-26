What you need to know
- OnePlus is partnering with messaging platform Gupshup to bring new features to its texting app.
- Text messages are now sorted into different bundles using AI.
- The feature isn't available in the U.S. right now, but it will expand to the country at a later date.
Despite the rise of messaging services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, a lot of people around the world still rely on good old-fashioned SMS texting. For those people, OnePlus is teaming up with smart messaging platform Gupshup to bring new AI smarts to the built-in SMS app on OnePlus phones.
Using Gupshup's tech, certain texts you receive will be sorted into bundles, including Personal, Transactional, and Promotional. Just like how Gmail groups email into pre-made bundles, you'll now see similar handling of your texts.
Along with the bundling, specific types of texts will get new visuals that highlight key information. For example, a text from your bank about a transaction will highlight the amount and account number while a text from Amazon about an upcoming package showcases the product you ordered, the order ID, expected delivery date/time, and more.
Per Gupshup's press release:
The message visualization software takes plain-text messages and displays them as structured, easy-to-read cards that highlight critical data elements. The software analyzes the message content, extracts key entities and displays the message visually using the appropriate pre-designed template. This way, users can instantly focus on key information without having to read the whole message.
Similarly, Gupshup also has templates for movie ticket bookings, train boarding passes, and upcoming bill reminders.
While the templates highlight key information, you'll also find accompanying buttons to take action on the message. A template for an Amazon order has a button for tracking your order while a text from your movie theater can show a link for viewing your ticket.
Gupshup is using AI for all of this, but it promises that user privacy isn't compromised in doing so.
The smart message features are powered by artificial intelligence software embedded in the messaging app. Software runs entirely on a device to ensure user privacy and data security — absolutely no user data is sent to the server side of processing.
If you're eager to start using this for yourself, Gupshup notes that it's available now for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and other "older OnePlus smartphones." It's launching first in India, with an expansion to the U.S. happening at a later date.
