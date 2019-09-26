Despite the rise of messaging services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, a lot of people around the world still rely on good old-fashioned SMS texting. For those people, OnePlus is teaming up with smart messaging platform Gupshup to bring new AI smarts to the built-in SMS app on OnePlus phones.

Using Gupshup's tech, certain texts you receive will be sorted into bundles, including Personal, Transactional, and Promotional. Just like how Gmail groups email into pre-made bundles, you'll now see similar handling of your texts.

Along with the bundling, specific types of texts will get new visuals that highlight key information. For example, a text from your bank about a transaction will highlight the amount and account number while a text from Amazon about an upcoming package showcases the product you ordered, the order ID, expected delivery date/time, and more.

Per Gupshup's press release: