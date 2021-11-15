Both the display and edges appear flat, a noticeable difference from the rounded edges and slight 2.5D curve on its predecessor. There's also a prominent chin at the bottom of the display.

New renders have emerged of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks (via 91mobiles ). The images show a device that looks strikingly similar to an iPhone 12 , albeit sans the notch and square camera stove.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro has allegedly taken design inspiration from Samsung, it seems the OnePlus Nord N10 5G successor will go a different route, with design cues from the iPhone.

According to Onleaks, the device will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, the successor to the 690 that powered the Nord N10 and helped make it one of the best budget Android phones on the market. On the back is a 48MP primary sensor with two additional 2MP cameras. This would be a step down from the 64MP quad-camera setup on the N10, which also had an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

One upgrade is the addition of an in-display fingerprint sensor to replace the rear sensor on the Nord N10, although some may prefer the placement on the rear. The 6.43-inch display is also said to be an OLED as opposed to LCD, so colors should be more vibrant this time around. However, there's no word on resolution or refresh rate.

The device is shown in grey and purple colors. Onleaks says that while he's sure this is the OnePlus Nord N20, there's a small chance it could actually be the OnePlus Nord CE successor. That said, it may not be long before we know more about whichever Nord phone this is.