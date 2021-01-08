What you need to know
- The OnePlus N10 5G and N100 are now available for pre-order.
- They'll ship out to pre-order purchasers on January 15th.
- OnePlus will throw in a free pair of wireless earbuds as a bonus for early adopters.
OnePlus's two newest phones, the Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G are now available for pre-order. Starting at $180 for the Nord N100 and going up to $300 for the Nord N10 5G, these are the cheapest phones the Android OEM currently makes, and they are aimed at those who want the OnePlus brand without paying OnePlus prices.
When it comes to the specs of the duo, you get large screens on both, with the Nord N10 5G coming with a 6.49 -inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 690 processor with 5G onboard, and 128GB of storage paired with 6GB of RAM. The N100 has a slightly larger 6.52-inch display, but it's a HD+ one, and you'll get a much weaker Snapdragon 460 processor. It's backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but it has a large 5000 mAH battery with fast charging. They may not be the best cheap Android phones you can buy, but they'll do nicely.
Unfortunately, these phones do have a bit of "you get what you pay for" built into them, there's no OLED display like on the Nord and above, the alert slider is gone, the cameras are mediocre. OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z if you choose the more expensive N10 5G or the OnePlus Bullets for the cheaper N100. If you want to save a bit of money, B&H is also offering a $30 to $50 gift card with each pre-order, which is one of the best OnePlus deals we've seen to date.
Either way, if you've been considering buying into OnePlus but haven't hopped on because of the cost, now's a good time to reconsider.
OnePlus Nord N100
The cheapest OnePlus phone yet, this model combines a large battery and a large screen to bring the OnePlus experience to budget-friendly customers. There's no 5G here, and you won't find a decent camera, but those are forgivable for the price.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
The Nord N10 5G is still very much a budget phone, but it punches higher than the N100. There's 5G, the screen is FullHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it has a bit more RAM and a more comfortable 128GB of base storage. it'll cost you a lot more than the Nord N100, but you are getting a bit more bang for your buck here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
