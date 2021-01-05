The OnePlus Nord N series smartphones are set to be launched in the U.S. and Canada on January 15th, a few months after their European launch. The Nord N10 and N100 both offer great features for a lower price point, particularly the N10 5G which gives owners access to the best available network for much less than many of best 5G phones on the market today, as highlighted by OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau:

OnePlus' mission to share better technology with the world means that we strive to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users. The OnePlus Nord N Series represents the next step in our strategy to expand our smartphone offerings to more price points. Now even more users can get a burdenless experience without sacrificing quality.

The OnePlus Nord N100 keeps its spec sheet light with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. There is a microSD slot, which OnePlus rarely includes on its smartphones, and the generous 5,000mAh battery should keep users entertained with the 6.52" HD+ display and dual stereo speakers. The device supports 18W fast charging. The cameras on the N100 are lightweight as well, with a 13MP main sensor, accompanied by a bokeh sensor and macro lens.

Source: OnePlus

Users can look to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for a little more bang-for-your-buck. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 makes the N10 one of the cheapest 5G smartphones on the market. There's 128GB of expandable storage, 6GB of RAM, and the 6.48" FHD+ display supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother handling. The 4,300mAh battery isn't as large as the one on the N100, but support for Warp Charge 30T should make up for that, providing a day's power in just half an hour.

The Nord N10 5G features a quad-camera system with a 64MP main sensor, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a monochrome sensor, and a macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nord N series smartphones are largely identical, save for the extra camera sensor on the N10 5G. Both devices will run OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box and should receive OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) at some point in the near future, although it will likely be the only major update these devices will receive.

The OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G will be available on the OnePlus website beginning January 15th, starting at $179.99 ($239.00 CAD) and $299.99 ($389.00 CAD), respectively. T-Mobile will exclusively carry the devices in the U.S. and will bring them to prepaid customers via Metro by T-Mobile. Customers can also find the devices at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

Pre-orders begin January 8th at 10 am ET.