What you need to know
- The OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new stable OxygenOS update.
- It comes with the September 2020 Android security patch and improved display calibration.
- OnePlus claims to have optimized network stability and image stabilization performance too.
OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update to the Nord last month, with more display and camera improvements. The company has now started pushing a new stable OxygenOS update to the OnePlus Nord with the September Android security patch and a few minor tweaks.
The biggest highlight of the latest OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the Nord is definitely the September security patch. Until now, the OnePlus Nord was stuck on the July 2020 Android security patch. Aside from the security improvements, OnePlus has worked on further improving display calibration with this update and has also optimized the camera image stabilization performance. Network stability and overall system stability have been improved as well.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
Camera
- Optimized image stabilization performance
Display
- Improved general display calibration
Network
- Optimize the network stability
The update is currently rolling out to users in India and will soon be available in Europe too. As always, however, it will take a few days for the update to become available for everyone. If you do not want to wait for the broader rollout to begin, you can grab the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
OnePlus Nord
Thanks to its robust specs and great battery life, the OnePlus Nord is one of the best options currently available in the mid-range segment. The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display, capable 48MP camera, and supports 30W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
