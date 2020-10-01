OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update to the Nord last month, with more display and camera improvements. The company has now started pushing a new stable OxygenOS update to the OnePlus Nord with the September Android security patch and a few minor tweaks.

The biggest highlight of the latest OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the Nord is definitely the September security patch. Until now, the OnePlus Nord was stuck on the July 2020 Android security patch. Aside from the security improvements, OnePlus has worked on further improving display calibration with this update and has also optimized the camera image stabilization performance. Network stability and overall system stability have been improved as well.

Here's the full changelog:

System Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Camera Optimized image stabilization performance Display Improved general display calibration Network Optimize the network stability

The update is currently rolling out to users in India and will soon be available in Europe too. As always, however, it will take a few days for the update to become available for everyone. If you do not want to wait for the broader rollout to begin, you can grab the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.