OnePlus' Nord CE 2 5G will debut in India on February 17

Earlier this month, OnePlus India started teasing the launch of the Nord CE 2 5G. The company has now confirmed that the phone will launch in the country on February 17 and that "it's going to be a little more than you'd expect."

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it's going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

OnePlus India's post on Twitter also gives us a glimpse at the design of the upcoming budget phone. We can see that it looks fairly similar to its predecessor, with the power and volume rocker keys on the left side. Just as rumored, however, it looks like the phone will not include an alert slider.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also expected to be similar to the Nord CE 5G in a few other areas. As per recent leaks, the phone will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset. The 6nm chip is tipped to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

OnePlus' answer to the best budget Android phones is also rumored to have an identical triple-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor. Other rumored specs of the Nord CE 2 5G include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Since OnePlus and OPPO's new unified OS has been delayed until later this year, the phone is likely to debut with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.