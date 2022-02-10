OnePlus' Nord CE 2 5G will debut in India on February 17

What you need to know
- OnePlus is launching its Nord CE 5G successor in India next week.
- It is rumored to come with a 6nm Dimensity 900 5G chipset, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging.
- The phone may not be a massive upgrade over its predecessor.
Earlier this month, OnePlus India started teasing the launch of the Nord CE 2 5G. The company has now confirmed that the phone will launch in the country on February 17 and that "it's going to be a little more than you'd expect."
OnePlus India's post on Twitter also gives us a glimpse at the design of the upcoming budget phone. We can see that it looks fairly similar to its predecessor, with the power and volume rocker keys on the left side. Just as rumored, however, it looks like the phone will not include an alert slider.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also expected to be similar to the Nord CE 5G in a few other areas. As per recent leaks, the phone will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset. The 6nm chip is tipped to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.
OnePlus' answer to the best budget Android phones is also rumored to have an identical triple-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor. Other rumored specs of the Nord CE 2 5G include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
Since OnePlus and OPPO's new unified OS has been delayed until later this year, the phone is likely to debut with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
