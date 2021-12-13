What you need to know
- Alleged specs of OnePlus' upcoming Nord 2 CE have leaked.
- The phone is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, a 90Hz display, and 65W fast charging.
- It will apparently launch in India by mid-February next year.
OnePlus launched a stripped-down version of the popular OnePlus Nord earlier this year, dubbed the Nord CE. According to a new report from 91Mobiles, the company is planning to launch a follow-up to the Nord CE early next year.
Per the report, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is codenamed "Ivan." Unlike the current Nord CE, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, the upcoming mid-ranger is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G. The 6nm chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Disappointingly, it looks like the Nord 2 CE will not bring any significant upgrades in the display department. It will apparently arrive with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The rest of the phone's key specs may also be very similar to its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to have a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
Keeping the lights on could be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. Some of the other specs revealed by the new leak include a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 software.
As for the phone's design, it is expected to have a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla Glass on both the front and back. While the Nord CE 2 is rumored to include a headphone jack, it may not feature an Alert Slider.
Along with the specs of the phone, the report also claims that the Nord 2 CE will launch in India by the end of January or mid-February 2022 to take the fight to the best budget Android phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
PSVR 2 may not be able to compete with the Meta Quest 2's success
With over 10 million headsets sold, the Quest 2 is a major hit as a standalone device. Can the PSVR 2, which requires the elusive PS5 to use, reach the same success?
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
These are the best screen protectors for your Pixel 5a
If you need a screen protector for your Pixel 5a, then you're in luck! We've rounded up some of our favorites so you can keep your phone's display looking as great as it did right out of the box.