OnePlus launched a stripped-down version of the popular OnePlus Nord earlier this year, dubbed the Nord CE. According to a new report from 91Mobiles, the company is planning to launch a follow-up to the Nord CE early next year.

Per the report, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is codenamed "Ivan." Unlike the current Nord CE, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, the upcoming mid-ranger is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G. The 6nm chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Disappointingly, it looks like the Nord 2 CE will not bring any significant upgrades in the display department. It will apparently arrive with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The rest of the phone's key specs may also be very similar to its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to have a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Keeping the lights on could be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. Some of the other specs revealed by the new leak include a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 software.

As for the phone's design, it is expected to have a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla Glass on both the front and back. While the Nord CE 2 is rumored to include a headphone jack, it may not feature an Alert Slider.

Along with the specs of the phone, the report also claims that the Nord 2 CE will launch in India by the end of January or mid-February 2022 to take the fight to the best budget Android phones.