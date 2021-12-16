What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE have surfaced.
- The renders suggest the phone will look more like the Nord 2 than the Nord CE 5G.
- It is tipped to launch in India sometime in Q1 2022.
Earlier this week, a huge leak shed light on the key specs of OnePlus' upcoming Nord CE 5G successor. Just days later, the folks at 91Mobiles have published CAD-based renders of the mid-ranger.
The renders suggest the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have an almost identical design to the OnePlus Nord 2, which is one of the best Android phones released this year. It appears to have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. On the back of the phone is a rectangular camera module housing three sensors.
Additionally, the renders reveal the phone will have the volume rocker keys on the left, while the power button will be on the right. We can also see a headphone jack on the bottom edge, alongside the USB Type-C port. However, it looks like the Nord 2 CE will not come with an alert slider.
The Nord 2 CE is tipped to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 900 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The phone's triple-lens camera system is expected to include a 64MP OmniVision primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Some of the other rumored specs of the Nord 2 CE include a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It is expected to be announced sometime early next year with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
