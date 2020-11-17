Earlier this year, OnePlus started the IDEAS Program, which was meant to garner suggestions for features to be implemented in OxygenOS. The program was a hit, and according to OnePlus, "over 5,000 submissions and tens of thousands of discussions were raised." Back in September, OnePlus launched IDEAS 2.0 which lasted until November 6th, and now we have a look at which ideas OnePlus has "adopted":

Separate volume for each app and allow dual media playback : This idea is fairly self-explanatory, but this would allow each app its own volume setting. It would also keep audio from other apps or even systems sounds like a phone call, from interrupting what the user is currently listening to. This way users can give or deny permission to any apps wishing to pause your music.

: This idea is fairly self-explanatory, but this would allow each app its own volume setting. It would also keep audio from other apps or even systems sounds like a phone call, from interrupting what the user is currently listening to. This way users can give or deny permission to any apps wishing to pause your music.

Partial Screenshot : With this feature, taking a screenshot would allow users to select a specific part of the image to save. This would be particularly useful when saving screenshots of social media pages, where only a certain area or image is the focal point.

: With this feature, taking a screenshot would allow users to select a specific part of the image to save. This would be particularly useful when saving screenshots of social media pages, where only a certain area or image is the focal point.

Lock Screen Customization : Essentially giving users more freedom with how their lock screen functions and looks with different clocks, shortcuts, and even weather information.

: Essentially giving users more freedom with how their lock screen functions and looks with different clocks, shortcuts, and even weather information.

Wireless file transfer from PC to OnePlus and vice versa : "A file on a laptop should be sharable to my OnePlus with a single click". This feature would function similar to something like AirDrop, which users can use to send data between any Apple device.

: "A file on a laptop should be sharable to my OnePlus with a single click". This feature would function similar to something like AirDrop, which users can use to send data between any Apple device.

Add a FPS counter option to Game Space : This is an interesting submition, which would give users the ability to track their gaming performance. More and more smartphones are taking advantage of high refresh rate displays, so this would be one way to see how well games take advantage of this.

: This is an interesting submition, which would give users the ability to track their gaming performance. More and more smartphones are taking advantage of high refresh rate displays, so this would be one way to see how well games take advantage of this.

Dark mode to be black instead of grey, or at least option for both : Dark Mode became a big deal for a moment as more and more apps began adopting it. Android has had a native Dark Mode setting for about a year now, but it seems OnePlus users want to take it further with pitch black tones instead of grey ones that show up on some UI elements.

: Dark Mode became a big deal for a moment as more and more apps began adopting it. Android has had a native Dark Mode setting for about a year now, but it seems OnePlus users want to take it further with pitch black tones instead of grey ones that show up on some UI elements.

Power Diet - Save up for a rainy day!: This is effectively a more aggressive version of the Battery Saver, that limits features and services, and only restricts the user to using things like calling and texting. Some smartphones, such as LG and Samsung devices, already have such a feature.

All the selected features are pretty useful to have, and it would be nice to see OnePlus implement them as many can already be found in this year's top Android phones. Now that these ideas have been "adopted", it's only a matter of time before we see any of these features make their way to future versions of OxygenOS!