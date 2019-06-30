Technology usually costs a little more up north, but the price differential between the US and Canadian versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro had been much higher than normal at launch, but thngs are getting more reasonable again. On OnePlus's Canadian store, the OnePlus 7 Pro has gotten a price cut:

6GB/128GB --- $999 $899

$899 8GB/256GB --- $1049 $939

$939 12GB/256GB --- $1119 $1009

If you already purchased a OnePlus 7 Pro in Canada, you might be eligible for a cashback. If you bought your OnePlus 7 Pro between 10am ET 5/17 and 12pm ET 6/28, check your email; you could be eligible for a cashback equal to today's price cuts.

If you hadn't pulled the trigger on a OnePlus 7 Pro yet, now might be a good time to reconsider now that the prices are more competitive.

From $899 at OnePlus CA