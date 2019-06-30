What you need to know
- OnePlus is reducing the price of all OnePlus 7 Pro configurations.
- Canadian 7 Pro owners are eligible for a cashback for phones puchased at the original price.
- Puts the new price range on the 7 Pro at $899-$1009, from $999-$1119.
Technology usually costs a little more up north, but the price differential between the US and Canadian versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro had been much higher than normal at launch, but thngs are getting more reasonable again. On OnePlus's Canadian store, the OnePlus 7 Pro has gotten a price cut:
- 6GB/128GB ---
$999$899
- 8GB/256GB ---
$1049$939
- 12GB/256GB ---
$1119$1009
If you already purchased a OnePlus 7 Pro in Canada, you might be eligible for a cashback. If you bought your OnePlus 7 Pro between 10am ET 5/17 and 12pm ET 6/28, check your email; you could be eligible for a cashback equal to today's price cuts.
If you hadn't pulled the trigger on a OnePlus 7 Pro yet, now might be a good time to reconsider now that the prices are more competitive.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.