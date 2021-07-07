OnePlus confirms the Nord 2 will have MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset

OnePlus today officially confirmed that it will soon launch a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord . As we reported in March this year, the phone will feature MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset. Even though the Dimensity 1200 isn't quite on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 , it is still a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the original Nord.

In a statement sent to Android Central, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said:

At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category. The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users.

Aside from the Dimensity 1200, the Nord 2 5G may also come with a few other major upgrades. OnePlus' answer to the best cheap Android phones is expected to have a triple-lens camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You can also expect to see a 4,500mAh battery, an improved vibration motor, and a 32MP selfie camera at the front. On the software side of things, the Nord 2 5G will likely run OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.

Going by the company's latest software update schedule, the Nord 2 5G will be eligible for two major Android updates and three years of "regular" security updates.