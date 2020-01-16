Well, as they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating — or scrolling in this case. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a video of the new OnePlus display in action, comparing it to a typical 60Hz display to portray a stark difference.

OnePlus has been talking up its new display technology all year. Surpassing the 90Hz display of the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the firm hopes to make waves with a new 120Hz Fluid Display — expected to debut first on the upcoming OnePlus 8 .

We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We're sure that OnePlus's new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you'll lay eyes on in 2020.

It certainly looks impressive from the video shared, let's just hope it looks that good to the eye when the phone actually launches.

Smooth displays are the smartphone spec battleground of 2020. Samsung is launching its Samsung Galaxy S20 line with 120Hz, OPPO is partnering with Pixelworks for the same thing, and it's likely Google will continue to build out its own display technology going forward. The midrange won't be left out of it either, Mediatek's new chip is built specifically so it supports smoother displays for affordable flagship types.

Whether you buy a OnePlus or not, your smartphone will look very different by this time next year, and your eyes will thank you for it.