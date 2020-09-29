We've known for a few weeks that there won't be a OnePlus 8T Pro variant, with OnePlus instead focusing its attention on the regular OnePlus 8T. Now we have official confirmation thanks to a Weibo post by OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau.

In the post (via Android Authority), Lau mentions that users looking for a Pro model can get the OnePlus 8 Pro:

It makes sense for OnePlus to not offer an 8T Pro this time around. The OnePlus 8 Pro launched just four months ago and offers some of the best hardware money can buy, and OnePlus must have felt that it wouldn't have been able to offer a meaningful upgrade with an 8T Pro. That was the case last year as well with the 7T Pro, which was nearly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, was the standout option.

OnePlus is instead focusing on the OnePlus 8T offering enticing features to make it a worthy upgrade for those looking to switch to a new OnePlus phone. The OnePlus 8T is confirmed with a 120Hz display, and it will be the first OnePlus phone to offer 65W fast charging via Warp Charge 65. It will also have 48MP quad cameras at the back, a larger 4500mAh battery, and come with Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8T is set to go official on October 14, and we should get more details on the device soon.