What you need to know
- OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau took to Weibo to announce that there won't be a OnePlus 8T Pro.
- OnePlus is instead focusing on the OnePlus 8T, and positioning the OnePlus 8 Pro as the default option for enthusiast users.
- The OnePlus 8T is set for an official unveil on October 14.
We've known for a few weeks that there won't be a OnePlus 8T Pro variant, with OnePlus instead focusing its attention on the regular OnePlus 8T. Now we have official confirmation thanks to a Weibo post by OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau.
In the post (via Android Authority), Lau mentions that users looking for a Pro model can get the OnePlus 8 Pro:
It makes sense for OnePlus to not offer an 8T Pro this time around. The OnePlus 8 Pro launched just four months ago and offers some of the best hardware money can buy, and OnePlus must have felt that it wouldn't have been able to offer a meaningful upgrade with an 8T Pro. That was the case last year as well with the 7T Pro, which was nearly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, was the standout option.
OnePlus is instead focusing on the OnePlus 8T offering enticing features to make it a worthy upgrade for those looking to switch to a new OnePlus phone. The OnePlus 8T is confirmed with a 120Hz display, and it will be the first OnePlus phone to offer 65W fast charging via Warp Charge 65. It will also have 48MP quad cameras at the back, a larger 4500mAh battery, and come with Android 11 out of the box.
The OnePlus 8T is set to go official on October 14, and we should get more details on the device soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail
Samsung's massive, beautiful and imposing Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones ever made. But it's too damn pricey.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!